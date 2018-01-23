Ikonika, Luke Abbott Working On Library Music Project

Ikonika and Luke Abbott are working on separate library-focussed albums for EMI Production Music.

Library music has rather run aground of late, but in its heyday it offered film and TV production teams a fresh stream of music to use as soundtracks.

Licences were easy to come by, and the monies available meant that many famous groups, musicians, and composers moonlighted anonymously on library records.

EMI Production Music have touched upon this history, teaming up with Domino Publishing to craft two new albums.

Ikonika and Luke Abbott are working on separate albums, with the latter choosing the nom de plume Carl Lozito Jr.

Here are two tracks from their respective projects.

Both albums will be released on March 9th.

