Idris Elba Has Remixed Shy FX

Actor, producer, and all-round dude Idris Elba has stepped in to remix Shy FX.

When legends collide eh? Shy FX released new single 'Chocolate' a few days ago, a Breakage co-production that also features Roses Gabor and Ghetts.

Idris Elba has stepped in to provide two contrasting remixes, utilising his Driis alter ego for the project.

The Driis 7 Wallace Mix is a stabbing piano chord laden deep house melter, while Driis Sugar Zaddy Mix is a spacious dollop of bass abstraction.

Tune in below.

For tickets to the latest Shy FX shows click HERE.

