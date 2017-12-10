Idris Elba Has Remixed Shy FX

Actor, producer, and all-round dude Idris Elba has stepped in to remix Shy FX.
When legends collide eh? Shy FX released new single 'Chocolate' a few days ago, a Breakage co-production that also features Roses Gabor and Ghetts.
Idris Elba has stepped in to provide two contrasting remixes, utilising his Driis alter ego for the project.
The Driis 7 Wallace Mix is a stabbing piano chord laden deep house melter, while Driis Sugar Zaddy Mix is a spacious dollop of bass abstraction.
Tune in below.
For tickets to the latest Shy FX shows click HERE.
