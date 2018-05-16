IDLES Blaze A Trail On 'Colossus'

Bristol punks IDLES have shared pulsating new song 'Colossus'.

The band self-released their righteous debut album last year, sparking word of mouth hype and a deal with American label Partisan Records.

Working on new material, IDLES have just this very minute placed new track 'Colossus' online.

It's an emphatic return, a bold takedown of toxic masculinity that stands as one of their most concise, complete recordings yet.

The video features everyone from Stone Cold Steve Austin to Fred Astaire, Evel Knievel, Jesus Christ, and more.

Watch it now.

Oh, and more news is incoming...

