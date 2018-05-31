IDLES Announce New Album 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance'

Righteous Bristol punks IDLES have shared details of new album 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance'.

The band signed to Partisan Records last year, and set to work following on their seismic debut LP.

Produced by Space, 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance' will be released on August 31st, with singer Joe Talbot commenting:

“This album is an attempt to be vulnerable to our audience and to encourage vulnerability; a brave naked smile in this shitty new world. We have stripped back the songs and lyrics to our bare flesh to allow each other to breathe, to celebrate our differences, and act as an ode to communities and the individuals that forge them. Because without our community, we’d be nothing.”

New song 'Danny Nedelko' is online now, a pro-immigration anthem named in honour of their friend, originally from Ukraine.

Fiery polemic, you can check out the self-directed clip below.

Catch IDLES on tour at the following shows:

October

16 Bristol SWX

18 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

19 Manchester O2 Ritz

20 Glasgow O2 ABC

23 Newcastle Riverside

24 Leeds University Stylus

25 Nottingham Rock City

26 Birmingham Institute

27 Brighton Concorde 2

29 Oxford O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest shows by IDLES click HERE.

