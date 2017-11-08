IDER Share New Track 'Learn To Let Go'

IDER have toasted their union to Glassnote Records with new song 'Learn To Let Go'.
The duo released sterling EP 'Gut Me Like An Animal' earlier in the year, a wonderfully distinct piece of bedroom pop.
Freshly signed to Glassnote, the North London pairing have shared a divine new track.
'Learn To Let Go' feels other-worldly yet wholly distinct, a spectral pop gem that feels entirely effortless.
Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville explain that the track is "about self-acceptance. Finding inner confidence and freedom..."
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Lottie Turner