IDER Share New Track 'Body Love'

Rising alt-pop duo IDER have shared new song 'Body Love'.

The North London pairing have incredible potential, with each new track seeming to surge into fresh territory.

Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville recently hooked up with Glassnote, a partnership that has already born impressive results.

New song 'Body Love' is online now, and it fuses gossamer melody and mercurial production with a double-sized message of self-doubt and self-acceptance.

Speaking of 'Body Love', Megan and Lily said: "The song accidentally became a bit of a journey for us, because we wrote it over a period of time. It started with the end of a relationship and expresses all of the doubt and loneliness that comes with that."

"Towards the end however, there's a sense of acceptance and strength that appears which has actually become the purpose of the song for us. It's kind of a 'thank you for breaking my heart' sort of thing."

A wonderfully creative return, you can check out 'Body Love' below.

