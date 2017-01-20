Iceland's Högni Introduces New Album 'Two Trains'

Icelandic talent Högni has introduced new album 'Two Trains'.

The musician is best known for his connections with Hjaltalín and GusGus, but turns solo with a project that reaches back into his Icelandic identity.

The two locomotives Minør and Pionér were used during the construction of the modern Reykjavik harbour, and now lie silent close to the shore.

The only locomotives to ever be used in Iceland, they are continually revisited in 'Two Trains' as metaphors joining the future to the past, the organic to new technology.

New cut 'Komdu Með' is online now, with the billowing male chorus harking back to Icelandic compositions from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Högni explains: "The music on 'Two Trains' is a blue-print of a period in my life where I collided with my own self, and at that point I felt the indifference between the personal and the universal, the absolute consciousness of life’s unconsciousness. Perhaps it’s a feeling that cannot be conveyed, like watercolours that just seem to wash off into the sea. But also a flashing mirage that you can enjoy before you arrive at your last destination."

Tune in now.