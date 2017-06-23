Iceage Announce New Album 'Beyondless'

Danish punks Iceage have shared details of new album 'Beyondless'.

The band played a stellar show at Dutch showcase festival Eurosonic in January, augmented by saxophone and violin.

'Beyondless' will feature this extended line up, recorded on all-analogue kit Mattias Glavå at Kungsten Studios in Göteborg, Sweden.

New song 'Pain Killer' is online now, a chaotic, visceral punk burner augmented by frenetic noise and those searing saxophone lines.

Confrontational but soulful, 'Pain Killer' is the perfect introduction to where Iceage might lead next.

'Beyondless' is set to be released on May 4th. Catch Iceage at London's Scala venue on May 8th.

