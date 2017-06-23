Icarus Return To The Underground For 'No Sleep'

It's been an incredible year for Bristol production duo Icarus.

The pair's releases ‘Trouble’ and ‘King Kong’ have stormed the airwaves, racking up millions of streams and becoming genuine breakout statements from the group.

With live shows becoming ever more ambitious affairs, Icarus have clearly decided that a return to the underground is needed.

New cut 'No Sleep' is a homage to their rave roots, with the chopped up breaks placed against distorted, oddly melancholic vocals.

Built for small rooms, cramped spaces, and moments of ecstasy in the wee small hours of the morning, 'No Sleep' is an inspired offering from one of the most exciting projects in the game.

Icarus tell Clash: "'No Sleep' is our return to emotive dance records. It has an underground, Bristol vibe to it that’s reminiscent of some of our earlier releases..."

Sheer emotive dance music that excites from the first note, you can check out 'No Sleep' below.

