Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017 - Shortlist Revealed

The shortlist for this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017 has been announced.

The full list was revealed at a launch event in London a few moments ago, and it's typically varied.

Ranging from Ed Sheeran to Stormzy, The Big Moon to Kate Tempest, it's already started huge debate on social media.

The judges said “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”

So without further ado here is the shortlist:

alt-j - 'Relaxer'

Blossoms - 'Blossoms'

Dinosaur - 'Together, As One'

Ed Sheeran - 'Divide'

Glass Animals - 'How to be a Human Being'

J Hus - 'Common Sense'

Kate Tempest - 'Let Them Eat Chaos'

Loyle Carner - 'Yesterday’s Gone'

Sampha - 'Process'

Stormzy - 'Gang Signs & Prayer'

The Big Moon - 'Love in the 4th Dimension'

The xx - 'I See You'

The winner of the Hyundai Mercury Prize will be announced at a special ceremony on September 14th.