Hype Williams will release new album 'Rainbow Edition' on August 25th.

The mysterious project initially centred on Dean Blunt and Inga Copeland, before the pair left the outfit in 2012.

Now signed to Big Dada, Hype Williams - whoever is now in control - will release a new album later this summer.

'Rainbow Edition' drops on August 25th, and in true obtuse Hype Williams style the first track to be shared doesn't actually appear on the record.

Check out ‘Kathy Goes 2 Haiti’ below.