Husky Loops Share Snappy New Cut 'Girl Who Wants To Travel The World'

Husky Loops have shared snappy new cut 'Girl Who Wants To Travel The World'.

The Italian born, London based group are currently prepping their second EP, the logically titled 'EP2'.

Out on October 6th, it's an infectious return, one that finds Husky Loops continuing their artfully melodic explorations.

New cut 'Girl Who Wants To Travel The World' is online now, and it's a catchy, immaculately pieced together gem from the three-piece.

Concise yet wonderfully fully formed, you can check it out below.

