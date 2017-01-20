Hunter & The Bear Return With New Cut 'Skin Tight'

British rock could do with some heroes right now, and they might very well come in the form of Hunter & The Bear.

The group's crisp, emphatic live show is currently being put to the test, playing a host of venues the length and breadth of the country.

Winning fans wherever they go, Hunter & The Bear are now ready to unveil new single 'Skin Tight'.

Out now, it's an anthemic return, with that seismic chorus matched to riffs galore as the band go in hand.

A sign of their growth, you can check out 'Skin Tight' below.

Catch Hunter & The Bear at the following shows:

November

23 Dundee Clarks

24 York The Fulford Arms

25 Sheffield The Harley

26 Liverpool Studio 2

27 Nottingham Bodega

28 Leicester The Cookie

29 Cambridge Portland Arms

30 Norwich The Waterfront Studio

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.