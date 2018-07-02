House Of Love To Re-Issue Their Debut Album

House Of Love are set to re-issue their debut album on September 28th.

The band formed in South London in 1986, matching Guy Chadwick's literary approach to pop songwriting with Terry Bickers' mercurial guitar playing.

Signed to Creation Records, House Of Love released a string of red-hot singles before delivering their succinct 10 track debut LP in 1988.

A critical smash, it remains dearly loved by fans, with the band now set to re-visit the album on its 30th birthday.

Expanded into a 5-CD boxset on Cherry Red, the self-titled record will be bolstered by demos, rarities, and BBC Sessions.

Out on September 28th, a reformed House Of Love will play the record in full at the following shows:

November

1 Bristol SWX

2 Manchester Albert Hall

7 Newcastle Boiler Shop

8 Glasgow QMU

9 Leeds Becketts

10 London Roundhouse

