Hopium's 'Leave' Is An Entrancing Digital Journey

Hopium first caught our attention in 2014, when the London-based Australian talent released breakout single 'Dreamers'.

A stellar success, virtually everyone seemed to fall for its spell - including Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, who sampled it for their smash ‘See You Again’.

Taking his time over each subsequent step, the fastidious artist has been working on new single 'Leave' for some time.

The bare bones of the song were constructed alongside Benji Miller and ex-Klaxon Jamie Reynolds in Soho, before Hopium finished it on his own in rural Normandy.

One of his most personal releases yet, 'Leave' is an entrancing digital soul, a directly emotive return.

He explains: "I'd been through a bad breakup and at the time I felt stupid and like I'd been taken advantage of, so I was writing from the other perspective and trying to get in that mindset. Now I don't think I'd write such a bitter song, but it's how I felt at the time."

Turning this heartache into something hugely creative, you can check out 'Leave' below.

