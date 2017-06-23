Hookworms Call Out Misogynistic Behaviour At Their Shows

Hookworms (Credit: Hollie Fernando)

Hookworms have called out misogynistic behaviour at their shows in a short online statement.

The band are riding the crest of a wave, with new album 'Microshift' pushing their profile higher and higher.

With bigger shows, though, comes a greater sense of responsibility, with the group acting on complaints from female fans.

Blaming "stupid old men" Hookworms urged no tolerance for this behaviour to create "safe, inclusive spaces".

