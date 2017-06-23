Hookworms Call Out Misogynistic Behaviour At Their Shows

Hookworms have called out misogynistic behaviour at their shows in a short online statement.

The band are riding the crest of a wave, with new album 'Microshift' pushing their profile higher and higher.

With bigger shows, though, comes a greater sense of responsibility, with the group acting on complaints from female fans.

Blaming "stupid old men" Hookworms urged no tolerance for this behaviour to create "safe, inclusive spaces".

Hey, just want to say that we've now had several bits of feedback from various female members of our audience who were at our shows over the last week saying they were made to feel incredibly uncomfortable by loutish, touchy-feely, drunk, middle aged men during our performances. — HOOKWORMS (@HOOKWORMS) March 5, 2018

That kind of behaviour will NOT be tolerated at our shows, and you are not welcome in the same venue as us. It's becoming increasingly hard to monitor and control our audiences so we want as much help from everyone as possible in calling out these pricks. — HOOKWORMS (@HOOKWORMS) March 5, 2018

I'm sure you can appreciate it's really hard for us to see or hear what is happening in the audience whilst we're playing with all the projections etc, so we're relying on people letting us know what is going on. We will support you wholeheartedly if you speak to us. — HOOKWORMS (@HOOKWORMS) March 5, 2018

Not 100% sure how to deal with this moving forward but it's something we're taking very seriously & any serious suggestions would be much appreciated. Our shows need to be safe, inclusive spaces where everyone feels comfortable & there's going to be no tolerance for this shit. — HOOKWORMS (@HOOKWORMS) March 5, 2018

This really, really upsets me the more I think about it. Fugazi were stopping shows and kicking people out 20/30 years ago, and it looks like we’re going to have to start doing the same. Why do stupid old men never learn? — HOOKWORMS (@HOOKWORMS) March 5, 2018

