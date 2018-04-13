HOO HAs' New Song 'Rantra' Is An Absolute Riot

Summer's here, and the time is right for a brand new song from HOO HAs.

The outrageous indie four-some have been silent for too damn long, with their last single arriving some two years ago.

With summer knocking on our door, however, HOO HAs have decided to make their presence known.

New single 'Ranta' is an absolute riot, a flirtatious, rambunctious indie stomper with a chorus will stay nailed on to your sub-conscious for days.

Out on May 4th, it brings to mind everyone from Blur's yobbish moments to Art Brut's acerbic wit, while remaining absolutely, resolutely original.

Lead vocalist Jamie says of the song:

"'Rantra' is a spewing out of emotion. An argument in real-time. The fight before the fuck. San Diego through drunk glasses. The arrogance of the artist. Swells of noise coming like waves of adrenaline. You know the usual stuff..."

Tune in now.

Catch HOO HAs at London's Waiting Room on April 18th.

