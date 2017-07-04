Hold Up. Are The Distillers Back?

The Distillers have been missing in action for too damn long.
The band - led by Brody Dally - stormed across the Noughties, releasing three studio albums before breaking up in 2008.
Now, though, it seems that they might - just might - be back. A cryptic social media message has sparked furious speculation, featuring a warped snippet of the title cut from their 'Coral Fang' LP.
So, what could it mean? Well, a tour would be nice... but new material would be even better!
Check out the message below.
