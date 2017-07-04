Hold Up. Are The Distillers Back?

The Distillers have been missing in action for too damn long.

The band - led by Brody Dally - stormed across the Noughties, releasing three studio albums before breaking up in 2008.

Now, though, it seems that they might - just might - be back. A cryptic social media message has sparked furious speculation, featuring a warped snippet of the title cut from their 'Coral Fang' LP.

So, what could it mean? Well, a tour would be nice... but new material would be even better!

Check out the message below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.