HMLTD Share New Song 'Pictures Of You'

HMLTD have shared the provocative video for new song 'Pictures Of You'.

The South London band's new EP 'Hate Music Last Time Delete' drops on July 6th, following sessions in Los Angeles with pop powerhouse Justin Tranter.

New single 'Pictures Of You' is online now, a kind of sleazy yet glamorous take on pop-edged industrial with a real fetish vibe.

The Duncan Loudon directed video explores sex, break ups, fake news, and the ability of online platforms to warp memories or twist relationships.

Powerful and provocative, HMLTD explain the clip this...

“In the internet age, nothing is ever truly removable, and no one entirely forgettable. The effect this has on love and heartbreak is tragic. ‘Pictures Of You’ was written as a song about masturbating to photos, sent by your ex-partner, that you can’t delete. We look at old photos or videos and believe we still love the person in them, but really, we just love that image of them. Then those images become mere vehicles for our own self-love. Like Narcissus himself, you lose yourself in the reflection offered up by these images and the tragedy is complete.”

Tune in now.

