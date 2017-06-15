HIRA Expands His Soulful Flair With Slick New Cut 'RARRI'

HIRA made a solid impact with 'EVE', a digital soul jammer that fused tasteful songwriting with a chrome finish.

Craze & Hoax and A. K. Paul loaned production, with HIRA's vocal taking the track to another dimension.

New cut 'RARRI' shows another side to HIRA, allowing him to broaden the scope of his future-soul attack.

Adding renewed colour and a slight sense of easing back, 'RARRI' nonetheless contains a luxurious glamour of sound.

HIRA explains: "b-side vibes, another side of the spectrum. listen when you’re waved. shout out to Hydrolixx on the bounce..."

Tune in now.