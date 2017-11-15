Hinds Announce New Album 'I Don't Run'

Hinds are set to release new album 'I Don't Run' on April 6th.

The Madrid group went into the studio with producer Gordon Raphael, best known for overseeing those first two Strokes records.

The material reflects on the international touring that followed their debut, matching feelings of success with new pressures and self-doubt.

Some might well expect the new songs to reflect the happy, care-free nature of their debut “but we're not satisfied with that,” explains guitarist and co-vocalist Ana Perrote. “On this album the struggles are clear. We want to be brave.”

New song 'New For You' is online now, a raucous slice of fuzz pop with a lazer-guided guitar line and a nagging, infectious vocal hook.

Hinds directed the visuals themselves, with guitarist Carlotta Cosials explaining: “I thought it cannot be more Spanish (football) and that it cannot be more a male sport, and that it is good to present a different gender-reality without even trying hard. I think sports are such a good metaphor with life, with goals, passion and suffer.”

Tune in now.

Catch Hinds at the following shows:

April

15 Glasgow SWG3

17 Manchester Gorilla

18 Bristol The Fleece

19 London Electric Brixton

20 Brighton Concorde 2

