Hey Geronimo Utilise AI On New Cut 'Disconnect'

Australian group Hey Geronimo have always been fascinated with technology.

The band's debut album 'Crashing Into The Sun' was a sci-fi driven mini-masterpiece, a breakout record in their native country on its 2016 release.

Since then, however, the group have expanded, creating a new AI 'member' to fully absorb the possibilities technology affords them.

Second album 'CONTENT' arrives on September 7th, and it features 'Alex' - a 'musician' created through heavy use of the Amber Music software.

This increasingly dalliance with technology informs new song 'Disconnect', a crunching return that crackles with rare electricity.

As singer Pluto Jonze explains, "We’ve ironically used the technology to highlight how bizarre the times we live in are. For better or worse, many of the skills that humans have historically valued in society are becoming redundant. Arts are the final frontier. We're on the way to becoming obsolete."

"You want to tell me a human guitarist is any better than our AI friend on this album? You can't."

Well, put it to the test - listen to 'Disconnect' below.

