'Herculean' Is Glitches At Their Most Potent

Glitches rely on the co-operation between three people, three musicians.

A solid unit, their free communication helps the project de-construct familiar tropes and build something new.

A deeply emotive fusion of forward-thinking songwriting and experimental production, Glitches retain a commitment both to melody and emotional truth.

New album 'Lost Language' arrives on November 10th, with the group describing it thus: “An honest and raw account of the universal arc of love, from hope to the last stages of collapse. When we agonize too much over something precious, we can destroy it.”

Produced by Joe Kearns, it's an artful blend of Roxy Music and avant R&B, with each track feeling pointed, potent.

New cut 'Herculean' airs on Clash, and it fuses billowing, stuttering electronics with that emphatic delivery.

Tune in now.

