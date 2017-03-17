Helsinki's Cina Polada Find Indie Pop Bliss With 'Nowhere'

Helsinki's Cina Polada are born from friendship, a group of kids who want to create music together.

The music itself carries a similar simplicity - wonderfully unadorned melody delivered with an endearing frailty.

Hooking up with the kind people at Strangers Candy the group will release their new EP on September 29th and Clash has a nifty preview.

'Nowhere' shares its name with Ride's debut album, but there's no shoegaze rush here, rather the taste of downcast songwriting matched to sweet melody.

A wistful, charming delight, it's dissolves softly on the tongue before bubbling all the way down to your stomach.

Tune in now.