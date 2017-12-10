Helicon's 'Seraph' Is Hewn From The Underground

Helicon are a mythical force in the UK underground, the Glasgow band's heavyweight live shows becoming the stuff of legend.

Psych with a real crunch, the sheer force of the group's delivery is enough to punch the air out of your lungs.

Helicon's long-awaited debut album is incoming, Eastern-tinged drone rock laid down at Mogwai’s Castle Of Doom Studio.

Out on December 8th via Fuzz Club (pre-order LINK ), the record promises to expand minds and shatter imaginations.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Seraph', and it fuses ideas of politics and religion with Helicon's barrier-breaking sound.

On the track, vocalist John-Paul Hughes explains: “’A 'Seraph' is a sort of celestial being or guardian angel so I wanted the new version to feel more like that - warmer, gentler and more dreamy than the original. It's now 'sitar' led on the main hook with a tanpura, vintage philicorda organ, harmonium, tron flutes and harmonized guitars complimenting the sitar on the melody while Seb's found a lovely groove on the drums.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.