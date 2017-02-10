Helena Hauff Launches New EP

Helena Hauff is set to release new EP 'Have You Been There, Have You Seen It' on October 27th.

The producer is working alongside Ninja Tune, and will play the label's event at London venue Printworks on October 21st.

Recorded at her studio in Hamburg, the new EP features four lengthy electronic ambulations, with Helena Hauff pushing her collection of analogue synths to the limit.

Wonky techno jammer 'Gift' leads the way, and it's a bubbling, forever-evolving slice of electronics.

