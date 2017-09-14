Heavy Rapids Light A Fire On 'Stuck With'

Glasgow's reputation as a music hub precedes itself.

The city has thrown up more classic bands than we care to name, somehow reinventing itself on a near weekly basis.

Heavy Rapids are scorching a trail right now, with their early shows displaying incredible potential.

Laced with energy and purpose, the band's jet black guitar fuzz has a garage rock bite but likes to wear its heart on its sleeve.

New burner 'Stuck With' is a case in point, a concise, precise cruise missile of a tune that thumps into your sub-conscious and refuses to move.

Incredibly catchy, the Joy Division-esque bass-line is set against those crushing drums, and the searing, eye-bleeding vocals.

Tune in now.

