Hater's 'Siesta' Is Shaping Up To Be Pretty Special

Sweden's Hater are difficult to pigeonhole.

Too noisy to be indie pop, too sweet to be post-punk, their barbed, DIY sound is immaculately individual, continually pursuing its own path.

Produced by Joakim Lindberg amid some old railway sheds on the outskirts of Malmo, new album 'Siesta' is a huge statement from the group.

Concise, precise, and delivered with razor-sharp accuracy, the record drops via Fire Recordings on September 28th (pre-order LINK ) and is followed by a lengthy tour.

Ahead of this, though, Clash is able to premiere not one but two new songs, a one-two sucker punch that will have you swooning for their noise pop charms. In the band's own words 'It's So Easy' is about remaining in touch with your own feelings, and it expresses this with some taut guitar riffs and bubbling synth lines.

"Sometimes one can feel that everything’s fine without really being in touch with your own feelings," they explain. "'It’s So Easy' is about seeing a close friend ignoring such things."

Whimsical and bittersweet, 'I Wish I Gave You More Time Because I Love You' is reminiscent of Belle & Sebastian or The Concretes, with a breathy saxophone solo courtesy of Inge Petersson Lindbäck.

Hater explain: "It’s about the strong bonds you can have with a family member, being together, but still not. Also there’s some congas in there - listen for yourself!"

Tune in below.

Catch Hater at the following shows:

August

25 Totnes Sea Change Festival

October

23 Hamburg Aalhaus

24 Groningen Vera

27 Liege La Zone

29 Bristol Rough Trade

30 London The Lexington

31 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

November

1 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

2 Manchester The Castle Hotel

3 Oxford Wheatsheaf

4 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

6 Paris L’Espace B

7 Dijon Atheneum

9 Torino Blah Blah

10 Bologna Efesto

11 Ravenna Moog Slow Bar

13 Dresden Scheune

14 Berlin Marie Antoinette

15 Jena Glashaus

26 Amsterdam London Calling Festival

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.