Hatchie's 'Sure' Feels Like A Dream Unfurling

Australian newcomer Hatchie has shared dreamy cut 'Sure'.
The project - helmed by Harriette Pilbeam - is based in Brisbane, and fuses white noise, layered guitar effects, and soothing, cathartic songwriting.
Set for a busy 2018, with an appearance at SXSW already on the cards, Hatchie has decided to share new song 'Sure' as an introduction.
It's a beautiful statement. Recalling everyone from Cocteau Twins to Slowdive, the guitars have a watery quality, continually parting to reveal that beaming, golden vocal.
“I wrote 'Sure' about people I know falling in and out of the same relationship issues as we grew out of our teens into early adulthood” she explains. “When I initially wrote it, it was about a couple that decided to give it "one more shot" over and over again because they couldn't bare to be apart. When I think about all the lyrics now I realise that it could be interpreted in a number of different ways.”
Tune in now.
