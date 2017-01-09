Has Someone Accidentally Leaked News Of The Weeknd's New Album?

The Weeknd could be about to release a new album, it seems.

Clash Hip-Hop Editor Grant Brydon tried to escape the London rain earlier this afternoon, diving into the Ace Hotel for a nice sit down and some wifi.

Looking out the window, he realised that the sign opposite was advertising a much-speculated album from The Weeknd that hasn't even been announced yet.

Here's the picture.

'My Dear Melancholy' anyone? The record hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but it seems some overly keen sign engineer may just have spilled the beans...

The Weeknd's last studio album 'Starboy' dropped in 2016.

