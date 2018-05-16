Happy Meals Are Now Called Free Love (But They Still Rule)

What's in a name? A rose by any other name would still produce glorious avant pop bops.

Glasgow's Happy Meals have been an addictive underground treat for some time, emerging from the city's renowned Green Door Studios complex.

Often confused with a similarly titled London outfit, Happy Meals have taken the step of shifting their name to Free Love.

It's pretty snappy, right? As is new song 'Synchronicity', a stunning piece of electronic pop that fuses wistful, down-cast vocals to Acid drenched production.

Sitting somewhere between Phuture and The Human League's imperial pop phase, it's a mighty statement from a group who also chase the unexpected.

Tune in now.

