Hannah Lucia's 'Hustle' Follows Its Own Path

Hannah Lucia follows her own path on new song 'Hustle' - check it out now.

The newcomer is currently prepping new EP 'Axiom', one of her boldest statements to date.

Out shortly, 'Axiom' was largely crafted in London, Hannah's home city and a major source of inspiration in her work.

New cut 'Hustle' is online now, and it's a soulful piece of alt-pop that finds the newcomer devoutly following her own path.

She explains: "It's about not being willing to change or deviate from what you are, what you represent and, I think, always will be. Given all the desperation and sadness in the world at the moment. It's important to remember that we're very lucky."

Tune in now.

