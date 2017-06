Some songs will be forever lodged in a certain style.

Take Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'. Sure, the vocal is a sample, but it's a damn near definitive example of the sound that became known as Big Beat.

Hannah Grace, though, has other ideas. Stripping the song right down, she focusses on that vocal and builds her own interpretation from the ground up.

A simple and wholly affecting performance, the tinkling piano notes seem to wring out every ounce of emotion from Hannah's vocal.

Tune in now.