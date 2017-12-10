Hamilton Leithauser x Angel Olsen Combine On This Striking New Track

Hamilton Leithauser and Angel Olsen combine on striking new collaboration 'Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)'.

The one-time Walkmen lynchpin returned with a new album last year, crossing swords with Rostam Batmanglij.

New song 'Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)' continues this collaborative path, finding Hamilton in the studio with Angel Olsen.

It's more than equal to the sum of its parts, too, a breezy, affecting, and direct piece of songwriting with a deeply visual lyric.

Tune in now.

