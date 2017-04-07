Hak Baker's 'Skint' Speaks Nothing But The Truth

Hak Baker speaks nothing but the truth.

The East London newcomer released his debut EP 'Misfits' at the tail end of last year, a highly original statement from a lone voice.

A new EP is said to be incoming, with Hak Baker sharing stark new song 'Skint' - a tail of life on the breadline delivered with poetic accuracy.

Speaking to Noisey , Hak said: “People are too preoccupied with going around as though they’re jubilant all the time, like everything’s so f*****g great, and they have to write that in every song. ‘I feel so good, I’ve got so many girls’—but you don’t. You don’t feel good all the time, and you don’t know who to trust, and you don’t really love that girl, she’s just pretty, and really and truthfully you’re looking at that thing you just bought thinking, ‘Why did I spend so much?’”

Peering beneath the façade of the everyday, Hak Baker's word play pins down British life in the drab opening weeks of 2018.

Tune in now.

