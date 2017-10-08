Reports are coming in that Hüsker Dü drummer Grant Hart has died.

The Minneapolis band emerged from hardcore's first wave to apply new layers of barbed melody, turning their rage inward in the process.

Forebears of both emo and grunge, Hüsker Dü's output remains entire singular - if you fancy a point of introduction, try their vastly ambitious 'Zen Arcade' and then move outwards.

Following the band's dissolution drummer Grant Hart released a solo album on the seminal SST label before forming Nova Mob.

In recent appearances Grant Hart's gaunt appearance sparked concerns from fans, with the musician said to be battling cancer.

There's no official word from Hüsker Dü as yet, but the band's social media pages are displaying a single photo of Grant Hart, displayed without a caption.

Variety reports that the musician has passed away, with fans offering their tributes online:

Rest in Peace, Grant Hart. pic.twitter.com/ElvytVK6Sq — Domino Publishing Co (@DominoPubCo) September 14, 2017

Sad to hear of the death of Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü. What a band they were. And Hart wrote and sang this one. https://t.co/aTq4TngcPD — Simon Price (@simon_price01) September 14, 2017

Wonderful show in Vancouver, but gutted to get offstage and hear that Grant Hart has died. I fucking adore Hüsker Dü. Sad news. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) September 14, 2017

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.