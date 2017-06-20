HËXĖ Introduce Themselves With 'Words'

HËXĖ are new name, but theirs is a thrilling sound.

New signings to the Olympia Records talent pool, the duo - vocalist/songwriter Lex Stowe and producer/musician Callum Raab - are able to craft catchy yet strangely unknowable pop songs.

Emerging from an alternative dimension, each melody twists itself inside and out, before resolving in a curiously emotive manner.

Debut cut 'Words' is indicative of this approach, exploring the manner in which emerging technologies have shut down, rather than opened up, communication.

Tune in now.