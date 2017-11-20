Gwenno Details New Album 'Le Kov'

Gwenno has supplied further information about her new album 'Le Kov'.

The album was written entirely in Cornish, a language driven almost to extinction before enjoying a widespread resurgence.

New album 'Le Kov' will be released on March 2nd, and it blends Cornish mythology and folk tradition with a challenging vision for Britain's future.

Gruff Rhys makes a guest appearance, while one song - 'Hi A Skoellyas Liv A Dhagrow' / 'She Shed A Flood Of Tears' - shares its title with an old Aphex Twin track.

She comments: “I imagined Richard D. James coming across this ‘long lost Cornish 70s folk rock song’ on vinyl in a charity shop in the city of Le Kov, and stealing the title...”

Check out a preview below.

'Le Kov' tracklisting:

1. Hi a Skoellyas Liv a Dhagrow

2. Tir Ha Mor

3. Herdhya

4. Eus Keus?

5. Jynn-amontya

6. Den Heb Taves

7. Daromres y'n Howl

8. Aremorika

9. Hunros

10. Koweth Ker

Catch Gwenno at the following shows:

December

1 Merthyr Tydfil Redhouse

2 Falmouth The Poly

20 Holyhead Ucheldre Centre

March

8 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

9 Manchester Gullivers

10 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

16 Brighton Rialto Theatre

17 Ramsgate Music Hall

22 Bristol Louisiana

23 Oxford Bullingdon Arms

25 Aberystwyth Ceredigion Museum

April

12 London Hoxton Hall

For tickets to the latest Gwenno shows click HERE.

