Gwenno Announces New Album 'Le Kov'

Gwenno has shared plans for her new album 'Le Kov'.

The Wales-based artist's debut album 'Y Dydd Olaf' (The Final Day) was a real delight, an imaginative fusion of science fiction and left wing politics.

Re-issued on Heavenly, the adventurous synth pop record won the 2015 Welsh Music Prize and Best Welsh Album at Wales’ National Eistedfodd.

The album contained several songs written entirely in Welsh, and one sung in Cornish - and it's this that fuels her new project.

Crafted in collaboration with Rhys Edwards, 'Le Kov' is written entirely in Cornish, a language that has returned from the brink of extinction 100 years ago.

Out this Spring on Heavenly, you can check out a trailer below.

Catch Gwenno at the following shows:

December

1 Merthyr Tydfil Redhouse

2 Falmouth The Poly

For tickets to the latest Gwenno shows click HERE.

