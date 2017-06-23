Gulp Detail New Album 'All Good Wishes'

Gulp will release new album 'All Good Wishes' on August 3rd.

The project - Super Furry Animals’ Guto Pryce, Lindsey Leven and their long standing guitarist Gid Goundrey - released a well-received debut LP on Sonic Cathedral, melding Krautrock and electronic elements to off piste pop songwriting.

Since then, Guto and Lindsey have relocated to Scotland, and this underpins the themes of change, and finding a home, which underpin the new record.

“I think all through making this record we were looking at relocating,” Guto explains. “Whereas the first record was more of a road trip this is possibly a bit more focussed on home, and focussed on where we’re from and where we’re looking to go to. It’s partly a farewell to Wales, and hello to Scotland.”

Out on August 3rd, 'All Good Wishes' is preceded by Kraut-pop vignette 'I Dream Of Your Song', a drifting, hazy, dream-like return.

Tune in below.

'All Good Wishes' tracklist:

1. Search For Your Love

2. Claudia

3. Spend Time Right Here With You

4. I Dream Of Your Song

5. Beam

6. All Good Wishes

7. Morning Velvet Sky

8. Following Rain

9. Ride

10. Watching Ships

11. Silver Tides

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.