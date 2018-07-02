Grouper Returns With New Song 'Parking Lot'

Grouper is set to release new album 'Grid Of Points' on April 27th.

The Liz Harris project seemed to reach fresh heights with 'Ruin', a phenomenal album and the tenth to be released under the Grouper name.

Shortly after the record, the American composer travelled to Wyoming, where she worked on visual art alongside music.

A series of sketch-like compositions emerged, with the desolate landscape feeding into her imagination.

New album 'Grid Of Points' is the result. Out on April 27th, it's sparse even by Liz Harris' own standards, consisting only of piano and voice.

She explains: "'Grid Of Points' is a set of songs for piano and voice. I wrote these songs over a week and a half; they stopped abruptly when I was interrupted by a high fever. Though brief, it is complete. The intimacy and abbreviation of this music allude to an essence that the songs lyrics speak more directly of. The space left after matter has departed, a stage after the characters have gone, the hollow of some central column, missing."

New song 'Parking Lot' is online now, and it's an almost unbearably beautiful piece of music.

Each sound feels blurred, an Impressionistic detailing that provides fresh suggestion for Liz Harris' songwriting. Tune in now.

