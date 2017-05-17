Grizzly Bear Introduce New Album 'Painted Ruins'

Grizzly Bear have announced plans for new album 'Painted Ruins'.

The album is the band's fifth to date - their first on new home Columbia - and it ends a period of silence from the group.

Teasing new material on their socials, Grizzly Bear have confirmed that new album 'Painted Ruins' will be released on August 18th.

New cut 'Mourning Sound' is online now, and it's a dark-edged return, with the opening electronics giving way to a taut, paranoid vocal.

Check it out now.

Grizzly Bear have announced the following shows:

October

5 Dublin Vicar Street

6 Manchester Albert Hall

8 Glasgow O2 ABC

9 London O2 Academy Brixton