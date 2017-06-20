Grimes Gives Update On New Album

Grimes has given an update on her incoming album to a fan on social media.

Work on the album seemed to have stalled, with Claire Boucher describing current home 4AD as a "shit label".

Later apologising for her words, she tweeted: “I’m sorry negative shit I said ended up in the press today. I didn’t mean to spread bad vibes.”

Now Grimes seems to be back on track. Speaking to a fan on Instagram she explained that she “just took a month off” and that “a lot of insane shit went down and I’m reorienting my whole life”.

She added: “I think now I’m screwing my head back on... Can finish [the album] fast and I have a deep well of shit this time, like sooooo many songs so after my album I’ll be able to consistently release more music.”

