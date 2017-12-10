Grime Veteran Fudz Hits Back With 'Johnny'

Fudz is part of Ruff Skwad, one of grime's formative crews.

Helping build a seminal catalogue with that team of MCs and beat makers, Fudz - he also goes by Fuda Guy - also worked with Tinchy Stryder on two separate albums.

But that was then. Continually looking to the future, Fudz recently hooked up with Splurgeboy Rocket to work on something new.

Upcoming single 'Johnny' is the result. The beat is emphatic, pushing the MCs to drive harder, with renewed intensity, reinforcing the aura surrounding Fudz' work.

One of grime's most influential voices, Fudz has rocked alongside everyone from Skepta to the Eskimo Dance team, and he brings this experience to the fore on a vital new track.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.