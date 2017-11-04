Great News Soar On 'Never Get My Love'

Norway's Great News are a total sensory experience.

Music laced with colour and delivered with impeccable taste, the band's debut album 'Wonderfault' is set to be one of October's most flamboyant releases.

Clash have been advocating for your attention to fall on this group for some time, and we're delighted to share new cut 'Never Get My Love'.

A bass-led charmer that matches psychedelic tendencies to outlandish tropical textures, it's an irresistible return that brushes away those Autumnal wearies.

Great News tell Clash: "When you´re feeling down and isolated, there's this voice, like the Devil on your shoulder, telling you to go out and get numb. I am telling him that, sure, we can play around and waste away, but you can not touch the once I love or get too deep inside my soul. He will never get my love, and he won´t take my love a way from those who are closest to me."

Tune in now.

