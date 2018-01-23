Great News Explore The Life Of A Gigolo In 'Told'

Norwegian trio Great News blast back with new video 'Told'.

An immaculate piece of noise pop, the band's wonderfully flawed songwriting matches shoegaze textures to buoyant, pointed melodies.

New single 'Told' is a minute gem, a dazzling return that bodes well for the Scandinavian group's debut LP 'Wonderfault'.

The accompanying visuals were directed Hildegunn Waerness, and features frontman Even Kjelby exploring the life of a gigolo in his home city of Bergen.

It's a tongue-in-cheek affair, but there's a series message underneath - as the director explains...

There's something brutally sad about a young man with big dreams, who has to do uncomfortable things to achieve them. Just think of Jon Voight’s portrayal of Joe Buck in Midnight Cowboy.

Also, Great News' music, reminds me of a pre-Facebook era, when it was OK to be flawed, imperfect.

Tune in now.

Catch Great News at the Shacklewell Arms, London on January 25th.

