Graham Coxon Is Working On A New Solo Project

Graham Coxon has revealed he is working on a new solo project.

The Blur guitarist recently scored the Channel 4 drama End Of The F*cking World, raising hopes for something new.

Speaking to the Consequence of Sound podcast, he revealed that he has a number of projects in the works.

“I’m always writing,” he said, before explaining that he has just finished a “conceptual piece of recording” that he will do “something with at some point.”

There is also another full solo album “that’s been sitting around for years” which could emerge shortly. “I think people who like my music will like that,” he continued. “It’s very me-ish – it’s kind of indie-ish and ’60s-influenced,” he said, explaining that the material was recorded at the same time as previous solo LP ‘A+E’.

The topic of Blur loomed in the background, with Graham Coxon saying there were “no plans right now” for a new record.

However he insisted he wanted to make one, but that it was “impossible to say yes and when to because these things just come out of nowhere.”

“I really don’t see why not and why there can’t be another Blur album,” he said. “We’re all still alive and in reasonable control of our faculties. It’s just the time when that notion comes upon us all and the stars align and we go, ‘Yeah, why not?'”

