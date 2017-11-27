Graham Coxon Announces New Single 'Falling'

Graham Coxon has announced plans for a new single, with all proceeds being donated to CALM.

The songwriter last released a solo album in 2012, with extensive Blur commitments keeping him otherwise engaged.

Embarked on a full television score earlier this year, Graham Coxon has now confirmed plans for a new single.

The double A-side single will be released on December 1st, with the seven inch version available from December 15th.

Lead track 'Falling' is extraordinary - an acoustic ballad, Graham's tender, entirely straight delivery seems to cut right to the bone.

The song was written by a songwriter called Luke Daniel, a musician and father who sadly took his own life last year.

All funds from the single will be donated to CALM - the Campaign Against Living Miserably - with the charity's CEO Simon Gunning commenting:

“Three in every four UK suicides are male and, together with Graham, we hope to raise awareness that support is available for anyone who needs it.”

Check out 'Falling' below.

