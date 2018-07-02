Grace Carter's 'Silhouette' Is Shockingly Honest

British vocalist Grace Carter has shared powerful new song 'Silhouette'.

Recently spotted supporting Dua Lipa and Dermot Kennedy on some huge live shows, the rising singer is tipped to breakthrough in 2018.

Due to release her debut EP this Spring, the newcomer seems to blossom with each step, confidence surging through her artistry.

New song 'Silhouette' is online now, and it's a shockingly honest return, with those soulful vocals intoning some highly personal lyrics.

She explains: "'Silhouette' is a song I wrote about jealousy, it's me realising and slowly accepting that I will never be the most important thing to this person who meant so much to me..."

Beautifully heartbreaking, 'Silhouette' is a powerful statement from an artist we'll enjoy following across the coming 12 months.

Tune in now.

Silhouette by Grace Carter on VEVO.

