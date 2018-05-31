Gorillaz Share Video For 'Humility'

Gorillaz have shared the full video for new single 'Humility'.

The multi-media pop project will release new album 'The Now Now' later this year, and it's said to be a retreat from their collaboration heavy endeavours.

Out on June 29th, Gorillaz will follow this with a batch of festivals, including Boomtown in Hampshire - curiously, their sole UK date.

'Humility' is out now and it's a soulful return, while the Jamie Hewlett steered visuals were shot in Venice Beach, California.

Featuring 2D on roller skates and a busking Jack Black, it's definitely entertaining. Tune in below.

For tickets to the lates Gorillaz shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.